30 new cases of COVID-19 virus reported in Catawba County Sunday
0 comments
top story

30 new cases of COVID-19 virus reported in Catawba County Sunday

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Catawba County announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total to 776.

Of the 776, 328 people have recovered, 13 people are hospitalized and 13 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the health department.

There have been 3,278 negative test results.

Statewide, 62,142 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Across the state, 880 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News