30 arrested, ABC permit revoked in Lenoir due to drugs, gambling
LENOIR

30 arrested, ABC permit revoked in Lenoir due to drugs, gambling

Arrest warrants were issued for 40 people for illegal drug, gun and gambling activity at a convenience store in Lenoir. The business lost its alcohol sales permit in the investigation.

The investigation began over complaints from the community about illegal activity at Gamewell Superette on Morganton Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

Working with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, the two agencies did an undercover investigation and got search warrants for Gamewell Superette and a home at 144 Torrence Circle in Lenoir. ALE and the police department searched the locations on Oct. 29, according to the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Employees are accused of operating illegal gambling machines and patrons were accused of selling drugs, N.C. ABC said. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during the search, Lenoir police said.

Six employees of Gamewell Superette were charged in the investigation, N.C. ABC said. The employees’ charges included delivering drug paraphernalia, operating an illegal video game machine, possessing an illegal slot machine and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

Seven patrons were charged with selling methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin and more, N.C. ABC said.

Forty total warrants were issued related to the investigation, Lenoir police said. As of Monday, 30 people have been arrested.

Gamewell Superette’s alcohol sale permit was suspended by the ABC Commission on Oct. 29. The suspension will last 30 days.

Arrests made

Brittany Pearson, 25, Lenoir, possession of heroin.

Marquel Jackson, 26, Hudson, possession of stolen motor vehicle.

Kadeem Battle, 29, Hudson, selling/delivering meth.

Mavis Seeds, 33, Lenoir, selling/delivering meth.

Thomas Howell, 39, Lenoir, selling/delivering heroin.

Joshua Good, 44, Lenoir, selling/delivering meth.

Michael Dula, 41, Lenoir, felony speeding to elude.

Jamie Deal, 45, Lenoir, selling/delivering heroin.

Beverly Weatherford, 34, Lenoir, conspiring to to sell or deliver heroin.

Shay Morrison, 35, Lenoir, operate video gaming machine.

Robert Setzer, 46, Lenoir, possession of meth.

Benny Prestwood, 37, Lenoir, possession of fentanyl.

Jerry Pendergrast, 43, Lenoir, selling/delivering meth.

Mikeal Coffey, 28, Lenoir, possession of meth.

Michael Debeve, 45, Lenoir, selling or delivering meth.

Antonia Williams, 46, Lenoir, conspiring to sell meth.

Jonathan Holtsclaw, 31, Lenoir, delivering drug paraphernalia.

Alonzo Camp, 33, Lenoir, possession of fentanyl.

Duron Conley, 31, Lenoir, carrying concealed weapon.

Charles Lindsay, 43, Lenoir, trafficking in meth.

Luke Robson, 25, Lenoir, felony gaming.

Tasha Kirby, 35, Lenoir, selling/delivering meth.

Christopher Dula, 34, Lenoir, attempting to sell or deliver heroin.

Brian Harper, 35, Lenoir, trafficking in opiates.

Isreal Aguilera, 32, Lenoir, selling or delivering meth.

Michael Reese, 45, Lenoir, selling or delivering meth.

Adonis Patterson, 41, Lenoir, possession of meth.

Joshua Moore, 42, Winston-Salem, trafficking in opium.

Rachel Grizzle, 30, Lenoir, possession of heroin.

