30 arrested, ABC permit revoked in Lenoir due to drugs, gambling

Arrest warrants were issued for 40 people for illegal drug, gun and gambling activity at a convenience store in Lenoir. The business lost its alcohol sales permit in the investigation.

The investigation began over complaints from the community about illegal activity at Gamewell Superette on Morganton Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

Working with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, the two agencies did an undercover investigation and got search warrants for Gamewell Superette and a home at 144 Torrence Circle in Lenoir. ALE and the police department searched the locations on Oct. 29, according to the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Employees are accused of operating illegal gambling machines and patrons were accused of selling drugs, N.C. ABC said. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during the search, Lenoir police said.

Six employees of Gamewell Superette were charged in the investigation, N.C. ABC said. The employees’ charges included delivering drug paraphernalia, operating an illegal video game machine, possessing an illegal slot machine and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

Seven patrons were charged with selling methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin and more, N.C. ABC said.