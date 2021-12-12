3 speak on Catawba County Confederate monument debate

Three people returned to a county meeting to discuss Catawba County’s Confederate monument — one asking that the statue be moved and two in favor of keeping it where it is.

Michael McRee spoke first during the Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ public comment period last week. He has spoken at every board meeting for several months.

McRee argued that the statue should remain. He read from a book about the slave trade.

James McCauley, who has also spoken before the board before, echoed McRee’s sentiment that the statue, which is on county property at the historic county courthouse in downtown Newton, should not be moved. He said he believes no one group should be able to dictate the use of public space.

“It already sits on museum grounds, the best location for all to see and reflect on its historical and memorial significance,” he said. The monument is outside the Catawba County Museum of History.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McCauley argued that the monument should stay because it was paid for by Catawba County citizens when it was erected in 1907. It was intended to honor Confederate veterans who were aging at the time, he said.