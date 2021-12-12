3 speak on Catawba County Confederate monument debate

Three people returned to a county meeting to discuss Catawba County’s Confederate monument — one asking that the statue be moved and two in favor of keeping it where it is.
Michael McRee spoke first during the Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ public comment period last week. He has spoken at every board meeting for several months.
McRee argued that the statue should remain. He read from a book about the slave trade.
James McCauley, who has also spoken before the board before, echoed McRee’s sentiment that the statue, which is on county property at the historic county courthouse in downtown Newton, should not be moved. He said he believes no one group should be able to dictate the use of public space.
“It already sits on museum grounds, the best location for all to see and reflect on its historical and memorial significance,” he said. The monument is outside the Catawba County Museum of History.
McCauley argued that the monument should stay because it was paid for by Catawba County citizens when it was erected in 1907. It was intended to honor Confederate veterans who were aging at the time, he said.
“Some groups, however, continue to claim the monument was placed there as a symbol of white supremacy and to intimidate some members of the community,” McCauley said. “That it’s racist, a symbol of hate and a reminder of slavery. This is a false narrative told simply to shame people into removing the memorial.”
Kenyon Kelly is co-founder of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, which is asking the county to move the monument. He spoke at Monday’s meeting as well.
Kelly said he believes the statue is a form of government hate speech and a violation of equal protection under the state and U.S. constitutions. The committee has been asking the board to remove the statue for about 18 months, Kelly said. The monument represents a time when people were implementing racist laws decades after the Civil War, Kelly said.
“Despite what we were taught in our schools about the purpose of these monuments to the Confederacy, there is one indisputable fact that remains, and that is that these tributes to sedition did not appear until about 40 years after the Civil War,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the monument still represents hate and racism.
“That is why we are joining communities around the state and across the nation to demand their (Confederate monuments) removal,” Kelly said. “They don’t represent our diverse communities, but rather they are symbols of hate, racial intolerance and violence, which is morally repugnant to a modern, civilized society.”