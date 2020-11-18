 Skip to main content
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

CATAWBA COUNTY

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

For the second day in a row, Catawba County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths.

The new deaths put the county total at 81. There have been 10 coronavirus-related deaths of county residents reported in the past seven days.

Catawba County also reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county’s total at 5,991 cases. There have been 623 new cases in the past seven days.

Of the county’s total cases, an estimated 4,979 are considered recovered — 83 percent. The remaining cases have not met criteria to be considered recovered.

Catawba County set a new high for the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus, with 52 hospitalizations reported.

North Carolina also set a new record with its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases again on Wednesday, with 3,367 new cases on Wednesday. The new cases put the state total at 320,862.

There are 1,537 people hospitalized with the virus, an all-time high for the state, and 4,898 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

67 new cases

5,991 total cases

52 hospitalized

81 deaths

4,979 recovered

Burke County

32 new cases

3,623 total cases

11 hospitalized

65 deaths

2,980 recovered

Caldwell County

42 new cases

3,104 total cases

20 hospitalized

39 deaths

2,050 recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

1,097 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,367 new cases

320,862 total cases

1,537 hospitalized

4,898 deaths

276,132 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Friday.

