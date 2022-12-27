3 jobs for every worker: Economy remains strong with unemployment below 4 percent

The year 2022, like most recent years in Catawba County, was a time of growth.

The unemployment rate has remained low throughout the year. Housing growth has remained robust despite criticism from Conover to Maiden by residents concerned about the effect of new housing on their communities.

The Hickory Regional Airport has emerged as a center for growth as the city has moved forward constructing new hangars and awarding a design contract for a new Catawba Valley Community College vocational center and new space for the Hickory Aviation Museum.

COVID-19 bounce back and worker shortages

Even with the challenges of inflation and difficulties in hiring workers, Catawba County’s economy was strong throughout 2022.

Unemployment stayed below 4% throughout much of the the year in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties, the four counties which make up the Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area. The only time the unemployment rate exceeded 4% was Caldwell County in June, when the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

Reflecting on the economy in Catawba County this year, Western Piedmont Council of Governments Senior Data Analyst Taylor Dellinger said the area has done well in terms of key metrics such as housing growth, population growth and job creation.

Even with inflation, data on retail sales and sales tax receipts show strong consumer spending, he said.

“It’s kind of like a COVID bounce back,” Dellinger said. “We were still in the COVID economic down track in 2021 and ... we lost all those jobs and it’s back to where it was or a bit better.”

One thing Dellinger also pointed to is a phenomenon that has intensified in the Hickory area: the lack of workers to fill available jobs.

There are now more than three jobs for each worker.

“That’s the highest number I’ve ever seen,” Dellinger said. “I’ve tried to go back to the previous decade and the 1990s and I can’t find a ratio higher than that.”

He said it’s also the first time he’s seen there be more jobs openings than unemployed people in all four counties in the Hickory Metropolitan area.

“So, even with all this national talk about recession or potential recession, at least in our area, companies are continuing to have help wanted signs and they’re continuing to need workers to fill positions and they’re getting some of the workers but they need more of them,” Dellinger said.

Another key development Dellinger pointed to this year was the long-awaited expansion of N.C. Highway 16, which Dellinger described as “a big economic driver going forward” because of the way in which it brings Catawba County closer to Charlotte.

Housing remains in demand

The robust growth in new housing the area has seen in recent years continued in 2022.

Catawba County, Hickory, Newton and Conover have each either permitted or rezoned property for hundreds of new residential units.

In March, the Hickory City Council voted to unanimously approve a rezoning to allow construction of 210 new rental units on North Center Street.

The final approval came after a series of meetings in which members of the neighboring Moore’s Ferry community spoke out against the development.

A major concern for several residents was the fact that the properties would be rentals, something that they felt would harm the quality of the neighborhood.

In a dramatic gesture, resident Mike Sigmon became visibly emotional as he held up a flower and talked about how he liked to garden in an effort to beautify the neighborhood. He was worried that potential residents in the new development would not make the same effort to keep the community attractive. “Now I may be out of order saying this but rental people don’t take pride in their neighborhood,” Sigmon said. “They’re not going to grow gardens. They’re not going to take care of things. All they want is a place to live and a place to get in and out of.”

The criticism of renters drew a rebuke from some members of the planning board. Board member Bill Pekman said he was “concerned (about) the disparagement of somebody who has to rent a home,” a remark which drew boos and jeers from those assembled.

There was a different outcome in Conover later in the year when a proposed rezoning for a 150-plus apartment project on land owned by Woodlawn Baptist Church on Thornburg Drive NE was rejected.

That project had received similar complaints to the one in Hickory, including the inappropriateness of apartments in the area and concerns about traffic.

A few notable public housing projects also highlighted the human side of the housing issue.

In February, developer Woda Cooper Companies joined with government partners to celebrate the completion of Center Crossing, an apartment complex built to provide affordable housing to low- to moderate-income seniors.

The development was supported through millions of dollars in tax credits and assistance from agencies such as the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Luke Crutchfield, a 74-year-old who had spent the previous few years living in a Cadillac DeVille automobile he affectionately nicknamed “White Lightning,” was among those who found a new home at Center Crossing.

He spoke at that time of the peace of mind and sense of security he took from the new housing.

The theme of security came up again several months later in September when Hickory leaders and representatives from the Charlotte developer JRN Development gathered to celebrate the completion and sale of six new homes built for low- to moderate-income residents.

The city had sold six plots of land it owned to JRN for the purpose of building the housing in the Ridgeview community. The new community consists mostly, if not exclusively, of young couples with children and single parents, several of whom said the new housing provided them with an opportunity to find stability for themselves and their families.

At that time, both Hickory officials and the developer signaled they were interested in keeping their partnership going, with Mayor Hank Guess saying: “We’re not in the business of owning vacant lots.”

It would not take long for the parties to move to the next phase of the partnership. In November, the city council voted to sell 10 vacant city-owned pieces of land to JRN for 10 new homes.

Growth at the airport

Housing was not the only area in which collaboration between Hickory and another entity bore fruit.

In June, officials from Hickory and Burke County met to unveil a new 12,000-square-foot hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport. The hangar was constructed as part of an agreement between the two local governments in which they agreed to split costs.

Speaking at the dedication of the new hangar, Burke County Commissioner Scott Mulwee emphasized the economic value of developing the airport. “The more valuable we make this airport, the more valuable we make this region. And we’re looking at this as part of a business investment,” he said.

In addition, the city of Hickory has acquired 12 T-shaped hangars which will be installed with the purpose of providing cover for smaller aircrafts and freeing up space in larger hangars. The new hangars will be installed on the airport’s short runway, which has already closed.

The city intends to extend the long runway from its current length of 6,400 feet to 7,000 feet. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city is looking to begin construction next summer and anticipates a 5-year build.

In another sign of growth near the airport, Catawba Valley Community College received $15 million from the state to build a new Innovation Center intended to further the college’s vocational training mission by providing space for classrooms and for simulators which could be used for flight training and other disciplines.

An adjoining space at the CVCC facility will be used to house an indoor space for the Hickory Aviation Museum, allowing the museum to move its collection of vintage military aircraft indoors to protect them from the elements.

The city awarded a $1.2 million contract for the construction of the building in June, and construction is set to begin in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Museum is nearing the end of a campaign to raise the remainder of the $7 million needed to fund the indoor museum space.