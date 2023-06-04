Three generations of the Harris family have served with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department. Christian Harris, left, recently graduated from extensive Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Catawba Valley Community College. He is now employed as a deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department. Christian’s father, Rodney Harris, right, is a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office and serves as the department’s training co-coordinator. Ron L. Harris, center, is the father of Rodney and grandfather of Christian. Ron was sworn in as a special auxiliary deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in September of 1970 by then Sheriff T. Dale Johnson. Ron has continuously remained with the department as a reserve officer. On Sept. 29, Ron will have been associated with the sheriff’s office for 53 consecutive years. Currently he is on the inactive reserve list.
3 generations have served at Catawba County Sheriff's Office
- From staff reports
