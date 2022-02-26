3 debate Catawba County Confederate monument

Three people weighed in on the debate over Catawba County’s Confederate monument this week, two arguing it should stay where it is and one asking that it be moved off public land.

Michael McRee, who has spoken at several Catawba County Board of Commissioners meetings about the monument, again argued that the monument should stay where it is.

McRee said during his public comment at Monday’s board meeting that he feels the statue honors those who were killed fighting in the Civil War.

“One person wrote, that I read about, said that history doesn’t exist if it isn’t written down. To me, our monument at the old courthouse is written down,” McRee said. “It’s a monument to the over 600 Catawba County residents at the time who were slaughtered in the Civil War. Nothing like that has ever happened to anyone else in the county.”

McRee said the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, the group asking county leaders to move the monument off county property at the 1924 courthouse in Newton, should stop asking for the removal.