3 days of peace and music live on for Conover man

Today is Michael Paysour’s birthday. The Conover resident and retired high school history teacher is going to celebrate in a most interesting way. He’s going to Woodstock.

Due to his great appreciation for history, Michael knows a lot about a lot and converses with facts and opinions on most any subject of historical consequence. Possibly, no, definitely figuring topmost among his pet areas of interest is 1969’s Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, which took place Aug. 15, 16, and 17 (and into the wee hours of the 18th) on a dairy farmer’s field in Bethel, New York.

In 1969, Michael was 17, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon, the Mets won the World Series, Hurricane Camille struck the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the Beatles were in the process of breaking up, and a cultural sensation took place: Woodstock.

Michael had wanted to go — badly — after a trip to the Newton library, where the big fan of 1960s music picked up a copy of the New York Times and ran across ads and articles touting the upcoming festival. “I thought, this is the mother lode of shows,” said Michael. “But my parents would not have it. They said, ‘You’re not going up there in our car.’”

Woodstock ended, but not Michael’s wish that he’d been there. The desire simply grew, as did his plan to do the second-best thing: visit the site. He accomplished that goal in 2021, going to what is known as Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, an 800-acre campus that includes the original grassy location of the 1969 festival as well as a museum and amphitheater.

While there, Michael talked to Woodstock veterans who gather every year on the anniversary weekend. One had been part of the stage crew and still lives in the area. “He is originally from Texas, but he just stayed,” said Michael. “They call him the mayor of Woodstock.

“But I felt like something was missing,” Michael explained. “There was no music. I had to imagine it all.”

So, in celebration of his 70th birthday, Michael’s going on a trip that starts Aug. 15 with a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and ends with a return to Bethel Woods, because there’s going to be music! An original Woodstock performer will take the stage on Aug. 21, and Michael will be seated on the third row. I’ll divulge the name in a moment.

Michael knows more about Woodstock than anyone I’ve ever met. He has memorabilia, including pieces of the original stage and an original ticket; posters; programs; documentaries; and several books, including one he highly recommends: “The Road to Woodstock: From the Man Behind the Legendary Festival” (Ecco, 2009) by Michael Lang with Holly George-Warren.

“[Event organizers] thought they were going to have it at Woodstock, New York, an artsy upstate community, and expected about 60,000 to attend,” Michael explained. “They’d established a corporation called Woodstock Ventures. Woodstock [the town] never said yes.”

Planners did get a permit to hold the event in Wallkill, New York, but the city council revoked it. “It was going to be more than they bargained for,” said Michael.

With only a month to find a space, “it ended up in Bethel, a wide place in the road,” Michael described, “in the Catskills. They were able to lease 600 acres from Max Yasgur, a dairy farmer. I think the organization gave him $100,000.”

“It was a perfect site, a natural amphitheater,” Michael continued. “The only problem was getting there and getting out. Only two-lane rural roads. Some people abandoned their cars on the side or middle of the road. Some people walked 20 miles to the site. It would be like having it in Taylorsville. As a matter of fact, the area looks like Alexander County.”

People began showing up two weeks ahead of the event and worked the festival. “An important point is [organizers] had so little time to get the site ready that even though they had the tickets sold ($8 each), people showed up without tickets and just walked in because [event workers] hadn’t gotten a fence up.”

“For many of these artists, [Woodstock] was their defining moment,” Michael pointed out. “Joe Cocker had never played before more than a hundred people.” On the third day of the festival, he sang for an hour and a half to nearly half a million festival goers.

Cocker, like other celebrities, had to be helicoptered in due to clogged roads. He was one of 30 performers and bands.

“The thing spread past the farmer’s land,” said Michael, listing some Woodstock particulars. “It is said babies were born. There were some drug overdoses, and a guy was [accidentally] run over and killed by a tractor. [Event planners] had hired over 400 NYC police officers [for security], but they walked off the job. Security was provided by The Hog Farm and their leader Wavy Gravy. There was no violence. They ran low on food. There were vendors but they ran out. Locals slipped in and brought food.

“The magic of it: People took care of each other,” said Michael. And they — both the attendees and the musicians — braved on and off rain, electrical storms, and so much mud, but no one suffered a weather-related incident.”

I couldn’t imagine what the place looked like after a crowd that size had lived on the grounds for days. Michael said much of the trash was burned on site. Then the top layer of the field was removed by bulldozers and taken to landfills, followed by resodding. “People have said that for three years after the festival, if you rode anywhere near the area, it smelled like a landfill,” said Michael. “And for years, farmers in other fields upturned items, such as shoes.”

Technically, this place can be considered a graveyard, he added. Every week, people show up at the site to spread their loved ones’ ashes.

“It will never happen again,” Michael predicted. “You can’t plan something like that. It was a happening.”

Still need proof of Michael’s passion for Woodstock? The cover of his 2021 Christmas card was of him in Bethel, standing at the monument that was placed on the site. Inside he wrote “52 years late but I made it.”

Have fun, Michael! Give Carlos Santana our best.

For more information and an official list of Woodstock’s performers and bands, visit www.bethelwoodscenter.org.