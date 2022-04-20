3-D scroll saw cutting to be program focus

HICKORY — A presentation on 3-D scroll saw work will highlight the program on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Bruce Swanson will give a presentation on 3-D scroll saw techniques, including a demonstration of the modern, well-designed, Pegas scroll saw. He will be cutting at least one 3-D animal, and showing exhibits, including completed projects. As a widely recognized woodworker who has won numerous awards for his work, Swanson is highly qualified to give the presentation. He is a long-time club member, skilled scroll saw worker, wood turner, and a wood carver, known for creating a variety of impressive items, including scroll saw clocks and boxes, and high-quality writing instruments turned on the lathe.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are the annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.