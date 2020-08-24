3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Three new COVID-19 related deaths of Catawba County residents were reported on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Two of the latest deaths were residents of congregate care facilities, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. One was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and the second was in their 60s who was not hospitalized.

The third death was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized but was not connected to a long-term living facility.

There have been 42 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

The county saw 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday, putting the county total at 2,535. Of those, about 75 percent are considered recovered.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,283 new cases on Monday, putting the state total at 156,396, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 948 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,535 deaths.