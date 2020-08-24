 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
0 comments
breaking top story
CORONAVIRUS

3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0

Three new COVID-19 related deaths of Catawba County residents were reported on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Two of the latest deaths were residents of congregate care facilities, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. One was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and the second was in their 60s who was not hospitalized.

The third death was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized but was not connected to a long-term living facility.

There have been 42 total deaths related to the coronavirus.

The county saw 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday, putting the county total at 2,535. Of those, about 75 percent are considered recovered.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,283 new cases on Monday, putting the state total at 156,396, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 948 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,535 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

28 new cases

2,535 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

42 total deaths

1,903 people recovered

Burke County

0 new cases

1,937 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,618 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

1,355 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

18 total deaths

743 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

348 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

286 people recovered

North Carolina

1,283 new cases

156,396 total cases

898 patients hospitalized

2,535 total deaths

127,749 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert