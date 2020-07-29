3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Catawba County on Wednesday along with 28 new cases.

The latest deaths put the county’s total at 27 deaths of county residents, according to Catawba County Public Health.

All three of the latest deaths were in a congregate-care setting, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. They were not hospitalized and all had chronic conditions, she said. One was in their 70s and the other two in their 90s.

The county has 1,825 total cases and 1,483 are estimated to be recovered as of Wednesday -- 81 percent. The remaining cases, about 340, are not yet considered recovered.

Seventeen Catawba County residents are hospitalized with the virus.

At least 15,319 coronavirus tests have been done for Catawba County residents with 11.7 percent returning positive, according to information from Catawba County Public Health based on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.

Burke County saw another COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, putting the total at 26 deaths. The latest was in a person who was in their 70s with underlying conditions and was hospitalized, according to a release from the county.