3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Catawba County on Wednesday along with 28 new cases.
The latest deaths put the county’s total at 27 deaths of county residents, according to Catawba County Public Health.
All three of the latest deaths were in a congregate-care setting, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. They were not hospitalized and all had chronic conditions, she said. One was in their 70s and the other two in their 90s.
The county has 1,825 total cases and 1,483 are estimated to be recovered as of Wednesday -- 81 percent. The remaining cases, about 340, are not yet considered recovered.
Seventeen Catawba County residents are hospitalized with the virus.
At least 15,319 coronavirus tests have been done for Catawba County residents with 11.7 percent returning positive, according to information from Catawba County Public Health based on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Burke County saw another COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, putting the total at 26 deaths. The latest was in a person who was in their 70s with underlying conditions and was hospitalized, according to a release from the county.
Burke County had 1,535 confirmed cases as of Tuesday with 1,164 recovered. There are about 340 active cases and eight are hospitalized.
Caldwell County also reported a new COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 12. The person was between 50 and 64 years of age with underlying conditions and was hospitalized, according to a press release from the county.
Caldwell County surpassed the 1,000-case mark on Tuesday with 18 new cases putting the county total at 1,007. The county reports 456 of those cases are recovered, 539 are active and 19 are hospitalized.
Alexander County’s latest update, released Monday, puts the county’s COVID-19 case total at 254 cases. At least 203 are recovered and two people have died.
North Carolina saw statewide records for hospitalizations with 1,291 people in the hospital with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
The state reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases putting the total at 117,850. North Carolina saw 45 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday. A total of 1,865 deaths have been reported.
