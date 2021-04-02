3 cars collide at Hickory intersection; no serious injuries reported

Three cars crashed at the intersection of 8th Street NE and 8th Avenue NE in Hickory on Friday morning.
One of the vehicles ended up on its side but no serious injuries were reported at the scene.
Traffic was slowed on both roads.
