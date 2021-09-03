 Skip to main content
3-car crash ties up traffic near Newton
3-car crash ties up traffic near Newton

  • Updated
newton crash.jpg

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Startown Road on Friday.

 Robert C. Reed, Record

A three-vehicle crash blocked a portion of Startown Road on Friday around 1 p.m.

Six people were transported to area hospitals, according to reports from the scene.

The crash was near the intersection of Startown Road and Old Conover-Startown Road.

Members of the Newton police and fire departments responded to the scene.

