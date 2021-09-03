3-car crash ties up traffic near Newton

Robert Reed
A three-vehicle crash blocked a portion of Startown Road on Friday around 1 p.m.
Six people were transported to area hospitals, according to reports from the scene.
The crash was near the intersection of Startown Road and Old Conover-Startown Road.
Members of the Newton police and fire departments responded to the scene.
