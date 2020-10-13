3 Caldwell County churches report COVID-19 clusters; Catawba County sees 50 new cases

There have been 3,681 total cases since the pandemic began. There have been 277 new cases in the past seven days, putting the average daily increase at 39.5 for the past seven days.

One additional coronavirus-related death was reported in Catawba County on Tuesday, the third day in a row a new death was reported. The latest was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and was considered high risk. They are not associated with a congregate care facility.

There are 21 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,734 cases on Tuesday, putting the state total at 234,481 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,103 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,816 people have died.

The rising number of cases in the state is concerning for state leaders, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said at a press conference Tuesday. There is no one cause of the increase, but the virus spreads when people don’t wear a mask or stay distanced, she said.

“Our current worsening trends don’t link to any one place, any one age group or any one type of activity,” Cohen said. “... This worsening of our trends is concerning and we need to do all we can to turn those trends around.”

