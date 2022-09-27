3-5 inches of rain in forecast; Hickory-area schools move football games ahead of wet weather

High schools across the Hickory area have rescheduled football games in anticipation of storms later this week and into the weekend.

The varsity games between St. Stephens and Hickory, Maiden and West Caldwell, Fred T. Foard and Statesville, Bunker Hill and West Lincoln, Bandys and Lincolnton, Newton-Conover and East Burke, South Caldwell and Watauga, Hibriten and Freedom and Alexander Central and Ashe County have all been moved to Thursday.

Junior varsity games will take place Wednesday.

In addition, the city of Hickory has announced the Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament, a breast cancer benefit scheduled for Saturday at Glenn Hilton Jr. Memorial Park, will now take place Oct. 29 because of the weather.

These changes come as the area prepares for what Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell is forecasting to be a wet, windy and cool weekend.

Powell said the area will be feeling the effect of three systems over the weekend: a stalled front, an area of high pressure to the northeast and the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall mid-week and then move north.

He said the rain could begin as soon as Thursday and would likely continue through Sunday, bringing between three and five inches of rain to the foothills with the potential for higher rainfall totals toward the western part of the region in Burke and Caldwell counties.

“It’ll come in waves but it’ll be pretty heavy at times. So it may not rain every second but it will kind of feel like it rains every second of the weekend,” Powell said.

Powell also said it will be cooler this weekend, with daytime highs in the 50s or 60s. Sustained winds over the weekend are likely to be between 20 to 25 mph possible with gusts as high as 40 mph.

As of Tuesday morning, Powell said the biggest weather unknown the region faces is a front that is expected to stall over the South Carolina midlands.

If that weather front moves into North Carolina, it could create more instability and a risk for tornadoes, he said.

Note: This story was updated at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday to add additional schools to the list of rescheduled games.