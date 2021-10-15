2nd skunk in 1 week tests positive for rabies in southeast Caldwell County

A skunk found in the Grace Chapel area of Caldwell County tested positive for rabies. That adds up to two rabid skunks in Grace Chapel in about a week.

The skunk was found on Addison Lane when it made contact with a dog, according to a news release from Caldwell County. The skunk was tested for rabies.

The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on Friday that the skunk tested positive for rabies.

This is the third case of rabies in Caldwell County this year. The second case was identified on Oct. 7 in a skunk found one street over from Addison Lane, on Rio De Luna.

Caldwell County Animal Control is encouraging people to protect their pets by making sure rabies vaccinations are current.

Rabies is a viral disease and is almost always fatal. The virus usually spreads through a bite or scratch. Rabies is most common in raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats, the release said.

For concerns about rabies or information about rabies vaccinations in Caldwell County, contact the animal control division of the Caldwell County Health Department at 829 Fairview Drive, SW, Lenoir, or call 828-757-8625.