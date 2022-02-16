29 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19 in 1 week

Twenty-nine Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, reaching levels last seen in January 2021 when vaccines to fight the virus were being rolled out.

The new deaths, reported by Catawba County Public Health on Wednesday, match the previous seven-day high seen in January 2021, according to public health data.

The 29 deaths put the county’s total at 547 since the pandemic began, according to public health.

COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed level, with 55 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations decreased slightly at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which reported 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday. That's 16 fewer than the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those 54 patients, 40 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 12 of those patients were in the intensive care unit, nine of whom were unvaccinated. Nine of the hospital’s ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.