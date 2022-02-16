 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
29 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19 in 1 week
COVID-19

Twenty-nine Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, reaching levels last seen in January 2021 when vaccines to fight the virus were being rolled out.

The new deaths, reported by Catawba County Public Health on Wednesday, match the previous seven-day high seen in January 2021, according to public health data.

The 29 deaths put the county’s total at 547 since the pandemic began, according to public health.

COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed level, with 55 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which reported 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday. That's 16 fewer than the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those 54 patients, 40 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 12 of those patients were in the intensive care unit, nine of whom were unvaccinated. Nine of the hospital’s ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Catawba County reported 593 new cases over the past week as of Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 34,498 cases. The weekly case total is similar to numbers reported in September 2021 during the delta variant wave of COVID-19.

About 56% of Catawba County’s population — 89,153 people — has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said. Of those people, 38,577 have received a booster or additional dose.

Statewide, there have been more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, there were 2,872 people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease from the previous week.

North Carolina is now at 21,968 COVID-19-related deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

34,498 total cases

55 hospitalized

547 deaths

19,040 recovered

89,269 vaccinated

Burke County

24,688 total cases

25 hospitalized

316 deaths

23,586 recovered

43,745 vaccinated

Caldwell County

22,426 total cases

22 hospitalized

268 deaths

21,597 recovered

40,618 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,270 total cases

5 hospitalized

129 deaths

1,945 recovered

17,347 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,549,339 total cases

2,872 hospitalized

21,968 deaths

2,421,943 recovered

6,799,229 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Feb. 11. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

