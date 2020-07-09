28 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County; more than 1,000 hospitalized statewide

Catawba County has 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county has seen 1,109 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March. Of those 1,109 cases, 505 have recovered as of Thursday.
The county’s hospitalizations went up by one from Wednesday to 17 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. Catawba County has seen 14 COVID-19 related deaths.
Alexander County reported an increase of 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the county total at 146 cases. Of those 146 cases, 91 are fully recovered, according to a press release from the county.
North Carolina saw the second-highest day-to-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,039 new cases on Thursday. The state has 79,349 total cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also saw a jump in hospitalizations, surpassing the 1,000 mark with 1,034 people hospitalized with the virus.
