28 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County
28 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County

Catawba County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations spiked on Monday with a new high reported by Catawba County Public Health.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus jumped to 28, four more than the day before, and 11 more than reported on Friday.

Catawba County also saw an increase of 44 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to public health. The new laboratory-confirmed cases put the county’s total at 1,254.

Not all cases are accounted for because not every who has or had the virus is tested.

Of the county’s confirmed cases, 551 have recovered and 14 people have died.

Catawba County’s percent of tests that are positive for the coronavirus is 13 percent for the past two weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 10 percent.

Statewide, 1,827 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the state total to 87,528 COVID-19 cases, according to NCDHHS.

The state reported 1,040 people hospitalized with the virus and 1,510 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

44 new cases

1,254 total cases

28 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

551 people recovered

North Carolina

1,827 new cases

87,528 total cases

1,040 patients hospitalized

1,510 total deaths

55,318 people recovered

