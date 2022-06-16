279 more COVID-19 cases; 1 new death in Catawba County

One COVID-19 death has been reported in Catawba County in June.

Catawba County saw 279 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period, similar to the week before. One new death was reported in the past week and another was added to the week of May 22. Before that, no deaths were reported since the end of April.

The new cases were reported the week of June 5-11, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 49,419 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

There have been 611 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,606 people. About 45,737 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,140 people have died. Data shows 775 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 5-11 in North Carolina.

