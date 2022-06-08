277 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 277 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period, slightly fewer than the two weeks before. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.

The new cases were reported the week of May 29 to June 4, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 49,134 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No local COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the week of April 18. There have been 607 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,606 people. About 45,431 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,094 people have died. Data shows 730 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of May 29 - June 4 in North Carolina.

