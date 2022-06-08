 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

277 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 277 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period, slightly fewer than the two weeks before. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.

The new cases were reported the week of May 29 to June 4, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 49,134 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No local COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the week of April 18. There have been 607 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,606 people. About 45,431 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,094 people have died. Data shows 730 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of May 29 - June 4 in North Carolina.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

49,134 total cases

607 deaths

90,644 vaccinated

Burke County

26,591 total cases

8 hospitalized

357 deaths

26,127 recovered

44,458 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,521 total cases

6 hospitalized

289 deaths

26,205 recovered

41,206 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,635 total cases

145 deaths

17,707 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,799,515 total cases

657 hospitalized

25,094 deaths

2,729,365 recovered

6,941,931 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

