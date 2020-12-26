 Skip to main content
261 cases added to Catawba virus total
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 261 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 10,784 cases, with 89 hospitalizations, 146 deaths and 8,786 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 5,731 cases. Of these, there are 16 hospitalizations, 4,450 recoveries and 77 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the total to 5,353 cases, with 61 hospitalizations, 2,840 recoveries and 66 total deaths related to the virus.

Alexander County’s COVID-19 total increased by 112 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services  website. The county total is now at 2,505 virus cases. NCDHHS also reported three deaths in the county, bringing the total to 29 deaths.

NCDHHS reported 5,371 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday, bringing the state total to 513,930 cases. Of these, there are 3,023 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,256 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

261 new cases

10,784 total cases

89 hospitalized

146 deaths

8,786 recovered

Burke County

98 new cases

5,731 total cases

16 hospitalized

77 deaths

4,450 recovered

Caldwell County

56 new cases

5,353 total cases

61 hospitalized

66 deaths

2,840 recovered

Alexander County

112 new cases

2,505 total cases

15 hospitalized

29 deaths

1,945 recovered

North Carolina

5,371 new cases

513,930 total cases

3,023 hospitalized

6,526 deaths

403,488 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Thursday.

