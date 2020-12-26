261 cases added to Catawba virus total

Catawba County Public Health reported 261 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 10,784 cases, with 89 hospitalizations, 146 deaths and 8,786 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 5,731 cases. Of these, there are 16 hospitalizations, 4,450 recoveries and 77 total deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the total to 5,353 cases, with 61 hospitalizations, 2,840 recoveries and 66 total deaths related to the virus.

Alexander County’s COVID-19 total increased by 112 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. The county total is now at 2,505 virus cases. NCDHHS also reported three deaths in the county, bringing the total to 29 deaths.

NCDHHS reported 5,371 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday, bringing the state total to 513,930 cases. Of these, there are 3,023 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,256 deaths related to the virus.