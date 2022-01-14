$260,000 slated for senior nutrition; demand for home meals increasing

Catawba County Social Services plans to use COVID-19 relief money to feed more seniors, with demand for delivered meals increasing.

The county received about $260,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for services for seniors, Nutrition Business Manager Michelle Francois said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting this week.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services plans to use the money to give an extra meal to seniors attending Seniors Morning Out. Currently, the program offers four meals a week to participants. The extra money would pay for a fifth meal each week for the roughly 100 participants to take home, Francois said.

The money will also help pay for an increase in food costs the department is expecting to see in July, she said. The catering food cost will likely go up about 15%.

Some of the funding may also be used to pay to expand the county’s home-delivered meal service, which currently serves about 300 people, Adult Services program Manager Heather Ball said. The demand for home-delivered meals has been on the rise. Four people are on the waiting list for home-delivered meals and 94 participants get frozen meals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}