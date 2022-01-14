$260,000 slated for senior nutrition; demand for home meals increasing

Catawba County Social Services plans to use COVID-19 relief money to feed more seniors, with demand for delivered meals increasing.
The county received about $260,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for services for seniors, Nutrition Business Manager Michelle Francois said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting this week.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services plans to use the money to give an extra meal to seniors attending Seniors Morning Out. Currently, the program offers four meals a week to participants. The extra money would pay for a fifth meal each week for the roughly 100 participants to take home, Francois said.
The money will also help pay for an increase in food costs the department is expecting to see in July, she said. The catering food cost will likely go up about 15%.
Some of the funding may also be used to pay to expand the county’s home-delivered meal service, which currently serves about 300 people, Adult Services program Manager Heather Ball said. The demand for home-delivered meals has been on the rise. Four people are on the waiting list for home-delivered meals and 94 participants get frozen meals.
Ball said staff are considering expanding or altering delivery routes to include some of those on the waitlist or getting frozen meals on the daily hot meal routes.
“We think it’s a better service,” Francois said. “With a hot meal delivered there’s someone checking on them every day. They have that social contact as well.”
Social services will have three years to spend the ARP funding. The department is not spending it all at once, because an increase in demand for senior nutrition services could be coming, Social Services Director Karen Harrington said.
Food assistance benefits were increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but benefits are set to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of January, Harrington said.
The decrease in food assistance could cause more seniors and disabled people to seek help in different ways, such as home-delivered meals, Harrington said.
“It could drive up, perhaps, demand for senior nutrition services,” she said.
The personnel and finance subcommittee, county commissioners Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran, recommended approval of the funding to the full board. The board will vote on it at their Jan. 18 meeting.