254 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 deaths and 254 new cases over seven days.

The deaths put the county’s total at 453 since the pandemic began, Catawba County Public Health said.

The new cases, reported from Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, are the highest weekly increase since October. They bring the county’s total to 26,295.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday. Fourteen of them were unvaccinated. Eight patients were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators.

About 54% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Statewide, 61% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,537,044 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and 18,776 people have died. There are 1,157 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

