254 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 deaths and 254 new cases over seven days.
The deaths put the county’s total at 453 since the pandemic began, Catawba County Public Health said.
The new cases, reported from Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, are the highest weekly increase since October. They bring the county’s total to 26,295.
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday. Fourteen of them were unvaccinated. Eight patients were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators.
About 54% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
Statewide, 61% of people have received one or more doses.
There have been 1,537,044 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and 18,776 people have died. There are 1,157 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
Want the vaccine?
To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
26,295 total cases
25 hospitalized
453 deaths
19,040 recovered
85,579 vaccinated
Burke County
16,543 total cases
3 hospitalized
274 deaths
16,168 recovered
42,540 vaccinated
Caldwell County
16,051 total cases
6 hospitalized
220 deaths
15,651 recovered
38,101 vaccinated
Alexander County
6,815 total cases
7 hospitalized
125 deaths
1,945 recovered
16,316 vaccinated
North Carolina
1,537,044 total cases
1,157 hospitalized
18,776 deaths
1,489,392 recovered
6,433,247 vaccinated
All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Virginia Annable
