254 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Catawba County
COVID-19 IN CATAWBA COUNTY

254 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Catawba County

  • Updated
Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 deaths and 254 new cases over seven days.

The deaths put the county’s total at 453 since the pandemic began, Catawba County Public Health said.

The new cases, reported from Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, are the highest weekly increase since October. They bring the county’s total to 26,295.

The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus within days, its technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday. Fourteen of them were unvaccinated. Eight patients were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators.

About 54% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Statewide, 61% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,537,044 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, and 18,776 people have died. There are 1,157 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

26,295 total cases

25 hospitalized

453 deaths

19,040 recovered

85,579 vaccinated

Burke County

16,543 total cases

3 hospitalized

274 deaths

16,168 recovered

42,540 vaccinated

Caldwell County

16,051 total cases

6 hospitalized

220 deaths

15,651 recovered

38,101 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,815 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,316 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,537,044 total cases

1,157 hospitalized

18,776 deaths

1,489,392 recovered

6,433,247 vaccinated

All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Tags

