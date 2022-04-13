25 years later, woman's sleuthing helps Hickory police close case on DWI crash that claimed her mother, sisters

If you want justice, go get it. That’s the advice of Taylorsville resident Lisa Hollifield.

She lost her mother and two sisters in a 1997 DWI vehicle crash. Her work helped bring the case to a close 25 years after their deaths.

“A couple days after New Year’s (Day), I decided it was time for a resolution,” Hollifield, 51, said. “So, I called up Hickory (police) and I told them, ‘This is the year. This is going to be the 25-year mark. It’s got to end.’”

Maria Self, 50, Kathy Styles, 31, and Ruth Self, 23, died on Feb. 17, 1997. Javier Uresti was a suspect in the wreck that killed the three women. Self and her two daughters were crossing Tate Boulevard on Ninth Street Lane SE, in a Geo Metro when they were hit by a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Uresti, a news release from the Hickory Police Department said.

In a Hickory Daily Record article from March 11, 1997, police said the results from a blood alcohol test administered on Uresti came back at 0.16, which was twice the legal limit. In the article, police said Uresti reportedly ran a red light around 10 p.m., hitting Self’s car. There were three passengers in Uresti’s truck, including his 2-year-old daughter, who also were injured, police said in a Hickory Daily Record article from Feb. 19, 1997.

At the time of the accident, police received conflicting reports about who was driving the truck, police said in the March article. The police department investigated further before charging Uresti on Feb. 20, 1997, with three counts of second-degree murder.

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said last week that Uresti fled before enough evidence was obtained for his arrest.

In February of this year, Hollifield searched the name of Uresti’s daughter on Facebook to see if she could find her. Seven names popped up in the search. One of the names was linked to the Hickory area. Hollifield sent a message, she said.

“At first she didn’t say whether she knew him or not,” Hollifield said. “But then, the next day, she said she didn’t know anything about the accident because it was kept from her and she told me how he had died.”

Uresti’s daughter informed Hollifield that Uresti died July 1, 2020, after a car accident in Mexico. Uresti’s daughter also sent Hollifield a copy of his death certificate through Facebook Messenger.

Hollifield said she took this information to the Hickory Police Department, which confirmed Uresti’s death on March 30. Police could not confirm how Uresti died, Whisnant said.

Hollifield said she was glad the search was over. Her efforts to find Uresti were motivated by her desire to find closure for her niece and nephew, whose mother was Kathy Styles. They were 9 and 4 at the time of their mother’s death. Kathy Styles’ daughter, Felicia Styles, 34, said she feels Uresti got off too easy and justice should have been served a long time ago.

“He got to live freely being down there. He got to have his (family) and his life,” Styles, a Hickory resident, said. “My mom didn’t get to have that choice. She missed out on four grandkids and she didn’t get to finish watching me or my brother grow up.”

Hollifield said after the accident she was full of hate and wanted revenge. She said she has since let go of that hatred for her own peace of mind.

Hollifield offered advice to people who are still looking for justice in old cases. “I always made sure Hickory police knew exactly who I was,” Hollifield said. “Every time someone new would come in, I would make sure they knew. Same thing for the district attorney, I always made sure they knew who I was. If you want justice, you get it. You go fight for it. You keep fighting for it and don’t give up ever.”

