24 COVID-19 cases added to Catawba total
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 3,891 cases, with 21 hospitalizations, 61 deaths, and 3,182 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,118. Of these, there are 11 hospitalizations, 30 deaths, and 1,257 recoveries.

Alexander County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 655 cases. Five patients remain hospitalized, 537 have recovered, and there have been nine deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,102 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state total is now 243,725 cases. Of these, there are 1,140 hospitalized patients, 3,929 total deaths, and 206,471 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

24 new cases

3,891 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

23 new cases

2,743 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,282 people recovered

Caldwell County

33 new cases

2,118 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,257 people recovered

Alexander County

30 new cases

655 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

537 people recovered

North Carolina

2,102 new cases

243,725 total cases

1,140 patients hospitalized

3,929 total deaths

206,471 people recovered

Alexander and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Thursday.

