24 COVID-19 cases added to Catawba total

Catawba County Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 3,891 cases, with 21 hospitalizations, 61 deaths, and 3,182 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,118. Of these, there are 11 hospitalizations, 30 deaths, and 1,257 recoveries.

Alexander County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 655 cases. Five patients remain hospitalized, 537 have recovered, and there have been nine deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,102 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state total is now 243,725 cases. Of these, there are 1,140 hospitalized patients, 3,929 total deaths, and 206,471 recoveries.