23 new COVID-19 cases reported by Hickory Public Schools

Hickory Public Schools reported that 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week in students and employees in the school system.

From Jan. 16-22, 16 new confirmed cases were reported in students and seven in employees. There have been 137 total student cases and 61 employee cases since August 2020, according to the school system's dashboard.

As of Friday, 98 students and 32 employees were in quarantine.

There have not been any confirmed cases of transmission between students or staffers during the regular school day, according to the most recent update on Friday. As of Friday, Hickory Public Schools has not reported any clusters at its facilities. A cluster is five or more cases of COVID-19 that are linked.

There are no active clusters in any schools in Catawba County.

Catawba County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 210 cases on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen 234 deaths related to the coronavirus.

There have been 15,192 cases. Of those, 13,882 are considered recovered.

There are 103 county residents hospitalized with the virus.