23 new COVID-19 cases reported by Hickory Public Schools
Hickory Public Schools reported that 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week in students and employees in the school system.

From Jan. 16-22, 16 new confirmed cases were reported in students and seven in employees. There have been 137 total student cases and 61 employee cases since August 2020, according to the school system's dashboard.

As of Friday, 98 students and 32 employees were in quarantine.

There have not been any confirmed cases of transmission between students or staffers during the regular school day, according to the most recent update on Friday. As of Friday, Hickory Public Schools has not reported any clusters at its facilities. A cluster is five or more cases of COVID-19 that are linked.

There are no active clusters in any schools in Catawba County.

Catawba County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 210 cases on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen 234 deaths related to the coronavirus.

There have been 15,192 cases. Of those, 13,882 are considered recovered.

There are 103 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 5,587 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state total is 733,010 cases.

There are 3,305 people hospitalized with the virus and 8,915 people have died.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s modified stay at home order. The order requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day except for essential activities. The order also limits the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption to 9 p.m. and requires restaurants and some other businesses to close for in-person dining by 10 p.m.

The order was extended through Feb. 28.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

210 new cases

15,192 total cases

103 hospitalized

234 deaths

13,882 recovered

10,307 vaccinated

Burke County

49 new cases

8,347 total cases

21 hospitalized

113 deaths

7,077 recovered

6,068 vaccinated

Caldwell County

11 new cases

7,815 total cases

47 hospitalized

109 deaths

3,767 recovered

7,266 vaccinated

Alexander County

35 new cases

3,433 total cases

20 hospitalized

61 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,115 vaccinated

North Carolina

5,587 new cases

733,010 total cases

3,305 hospitalized

8,915 deaths

635,543 recovered

715,208, vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday.

