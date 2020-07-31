214 COVID-19 cases in past week for Catawba County

Catawba County’s COVID-19 case total increased by 36 new cases on Friday, and 214 total in the past week.

Catawba County has seen 1,899 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, up by 214 cases in the last seven days. In total, 27 Catawba County resident deaths are associated with the coronavirus.

The number of residents hospitalized with the virus jumped by five on Friday with 25 people hospitalized.

Burke County had 1,587 COVID-19 cases with 1,191 recovered as of Thursday. Seven people are hospitalized and 28 people have died.

Alexander County had 257 total laboratory-confirmed cases as of Wednesday, the most recent update. At least 218 of those are recovered and two people have died.

Caldwell County had 1,071 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Of those cases, 477 are recovered, 19 people are hospitalized and 12 people have died.

North Carolina saw 1,954 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 122,148. The number of people hospitalized with the virus is 1,229 and 1,924 people have died.

