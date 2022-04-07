 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
21 grams of fentanyl pills confiscated; 19-year-old from Newton faces drug charges

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with trafficking opioids after deputies found fentanyl pills in his car and home.

Zachery Alexander Dickerson, of Newton was pulled over in his vehicle by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched his vehicle and then his home. Deputies found 21 grams of fentanyl pills, the release said.

Dickerson was charged with trafficking opioids by possession and transportation. Dickerson was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Taylorsville Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation, the release said.

Zachery Alexander Dickerson
