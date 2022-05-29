21 graduate from leadership program

HICKORY — StrongLead, LLC recently graduated its fourth cohort from the High Performance Leader (HPL) Program. The HPL Program is an eight-month, intense leadership development program aimed at transforming key performers into strong leaders.

“The HPL program helped me unlock a level of leadership I didn’t know I had,” said Jonathan Loss, Dean of Enrollment Management at Catawba Valley Community College. “The program came at a great time for me as I transitioned into a new leadership role and gave me the tools and confidence to say yes to the opportunity.”