21 graduate from leadership program

HICKORY — StrongLead, LLC recently graduated its fourth cohort from the High Performance Leader (HPL) Program. The HPL Program is an eight-month, intense leadership development program aimed at transforming key performers into strong leaders.
“The HPL program helped me unlock a level of leadership I didn’t know I had,” said Jonathan Loss, Dean of Enrollment Management at Catawba Valley Community College. “The program came at a great time for me as I transitioned into a new leadership role and gave me the tools and confidence to say yes to the opportunity.”
The most recent HPL cohort included 21 area leaders representing several area organizations, including CVCC, Granite Insurance, Broome Insurance, Bumgarner Oil, Caseworx, EZ-Way Auto, MuscleRx, the YMCA of Catawba Valley, Hanes Industries, and Design Foundry.
The next High Performance Leader cohort will begin on Sept. 21. For more information, contact Ethan Schronce (ethan@stronglead.org).