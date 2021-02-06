 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
21 cases, 1 death added to Catawba virus totals
0 comments
top story
COVID-19

21 cases, 1 death added to Catawba virus totals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death related to the virus on Saturday.

The deceased was in his or her 60s, hospitalized for COVID-19 and not related to congregate care. This brings the county total to 257 deaths related to the virus.

Catawba County is now at 16,036 virus cases, with 92 hospitalizations and 14,704 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to the virus on Friday. The deceased was in his or her 80s and hospitalized, but later died from COVID-19 medical complications. This brings the county total to 122 deaths.

The 33 new cases bring Burke County’s total to 8,868 COVID-19 cases, with 10 hospitalized and 7,675 recovered.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 8,090 cases. Of these, there are 27 hospitalizations, 5,418 recoveries and 119 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,624 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 65 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 4,172 new virus cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 791,521 cases, with 2,468 currently hospitalized, 683,697 recoveries and 9,926 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

21 new cases

16,036 total cases

92 hospitalized

257 deaths

14,704 recovered

14,443 vaccinated

Burke County

33 new cases

8,868 total cases

10 hospitalized

122 deaths

7,675 recovered

9,264 vaccinated

Caldwell County

20 new cases

8,090 total cases

27 hospitalized

119 deaths

5,418 recovered

9,334 vaccinated

Alexander County

16 new cases

3,624 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,937 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,172 new cases

791,521 total cases

2,468 hospitalized

9,926 deaths

683,697 recovered

937,643 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert