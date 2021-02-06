21 cases, 1 death added to Catawba virus totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death related to the virus on Saturday.

The deceased was in his or her 60s, hospitalized for COVID-19 and not related to congregate care. This brings the county total to 257 deaths related to the virus.

Catawba County is now at 16,036 virus cases, with 92 hospitalizations and 14,704 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to the virus on Friday. The deceased was in his or her 80s and hospitalized, but later died from COVID-19 medical complications. This brings the county total to 122 deaths.

The 33 new cases bring Burke County’s total to 8,868 COVID-19 cases, with 10 hospitalized and 7,675 recovered.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 8,090 cases. Of these, there are 27 hospitalizations, 5,418 recoveries and 119 total deaths related to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,624 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 1,945 recoveries and 65 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS also reported 4,172 new virus cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 791,521 cases, with 2,468 currently hospitalized, 683,697 recoveries and 9,926 total deaths related to COVID-19.