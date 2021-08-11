20th Street NE residents voice concerns about pedestrian safety

He added: “If we’re going to be pedestrian-friendly for some areas let’s try to be for all areas, especially in those places like we talked about that really need it.”

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the street was identified as a location for additional sidewalks in the city’s walking and biking plan that was approved last year, but there is no timeline for when they might be added.

“There is always the possibility of a sidewalk petition from the neighborhood,” Killian said. “This is a shared cost between the citizens and the city of Hickory. There is also a process in place for traffic-calming petitions for speed reduction that are citizen-driven.”

She also said the city will ask Duke Energy to replace the existing lights with LEDs and that new lights might be added in a place or two.

“Hickory Police Department’s investigation into this incident is ongoing, and at this time, there are no final determinations into contributing factors that may need to be mitigated,” Killian said.

Police Maj. Reed Baer said the department will add the street to its Pay Attention in City Traffic enforcement initiative to observe conditions.

He said the department had not received any calls on the street related to speeding or reckless driving this year before the hit-and-run.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.