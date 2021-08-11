20th Street NE residents voice concerns about pedestrian safety

Even before 17-year-old Brianna Page was killed in a hit-and-run crash July 31 on 20th Street NE, residents said they had concerns about the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists on the road.
Page was struck as she was walking to work at the nearby Bojangles restaurant on 12th Avenue NE early in the morning.
A number of residents in the area said many people, including children and the elderly, walk and bike on 20th Street.
“I think that the city needs to improve this road and provide some more lighting because you know she is not the only child or adult that walks this road,” Brianna’s mother, P.J. Page, said.
Page added that she wanted the city to take “care of the situation to not let this happen again so that my daughter didn’t die in vain.”
Natasha Harris, who lives at the Silver Springs Terrace apartment complex where Brianna also resided, said speeding cars create danger for pedestrians. “The cars —they fly, they don’t look,” Harris said. “They just go on about they day, and it’s not safe. We need a sidewalk.”
Sidewalks were one of the major improvements residents mentioned. Others included better lighting and speed bumps.
Councilman Danny Seaver, whose ward includes 20th Street, said he believes sidewalks are “becoming a priority with as much speeding and traffic problems we’ve had in neighborhoods such as that one and here in Kenworth, too.”
He added: “If we’re going to be pedestrian-friendly for some areas let’s try to be for all areas, especially in those places like we talked about that really need it.”
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the street was identified as a location for additional sidewalks in the city’s walking and biking plan that was approved last year, but there is no timeline for when they might be added.
“There is always the possibility of a sidewalk petition from the neighborhood,” Killian said. “This is a shared cost between the citizens and the city of Hickory. There is also a process in place for traffic-calming petitions for speed reduction that are citizen-driven.”
She also said the city will ask Duke Energy to replace the existing lights with LEDs and that new lights might be added in a place or two.
“Hickory Police Department’s investigation into this incident is ongoing, and at this time, there are no final determinations into contributing factors that may need to be mitigated,” Killian said.
Police Maj. Reed Baer said the department will add the street to its Pay Attention in City Traffic enforcement initiative to observe conditions.
He said the department had not received any calls on the street related to speeding or reckless driving this year before the hit-and-run.
