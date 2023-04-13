TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announced details for the 2023 Multicultural Festival.

This year, the Hiddenite Center has partnered with the Alexander County Apple Blossom Festival to provide multicultural performances on the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The schedule for the Rotary Performance Stage includes the following:

● La Puerta Hispanic Praise Team, 10-11 a.m.

● Empress and Pixie Dust Hmong dance groups, 11-11:30 a.m.

● Raza Modern Latin Dancers, 11:30 a.m. to noon

● April Turner African Drumming and Dance, 2-2:45 p.m.

● Men of GR’ace African American Gospel Band, 3-3:45 p.m.

The mistress of ceremonies for the Rotary Performance Stage will be Macy Jones. The multicultural performances are supported by the N.C. Arts Council.

Additional performances on the main stage include:

● Nun Ya Buzness, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

● East Alexander Middle School Chorus, 9:30-10 a.m.

● Local school bands, noon to 1 p.m.

● Fox & Company, 1-2 p.m.

● Quinn Crowe, 4-5 p.m.

The Hiddenite Center will provide free arts activities for children on the lawn at the Rotary Stage. Cherokee presenter Lisa Ray will give hands-on demonstrations of Cherokee weaving for children.