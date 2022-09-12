2022 salary databases: See how Catawba County leaders' salaries compare to the region

Catawba County’s top earners generally bring in more than those in similar positions in surrounding counties, according to salary data. Salary increases in the past year kept Catawba County’s leaders’ salaries in line with or above local counterparts.

Sheriff Don Brown saw a raise of about 10% from 2021 to 2022, keeping him as a top earner among local sheriffs. Brown earns more than the sheriffs of Iredell, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood saw a 5% raise over the past year. He remained the highest paid city manager in the five-county region.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover earned a 4% raise, Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor saw a 10% salary increase and Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel got a roughly 7% raise.

Catawba County got a new county manager in July, Mary Furtado, who took the place of Mick Berry. Furtado earns about $40,000 less than Berry did a year before.

Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw, the top public earner in Catawba County, saw a raise of about 7% from 2021 to 22.

Here’s how county leaders’ salaries line up with neighboring counties.

School superintendents

Here’s how the salaries of the superintendents of Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools compare with leaders in Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and Iredell counties:

1. Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps: $201,433

2. Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeffery James: $199,386

3. Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover: $182,082

4. Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor: $178,217

5. Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Jason Gardner: $172,000

6. Alexander County Schools Superintendent Jennifer Hefner: $161,532

7. Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan: $159,500

8. Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel: $148,707

County managers

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado, who started the job in July, makes about the same amount as the Iredell County manager. Iredell has a larger population than Catawba County.

Iredell County Manager Beth Mull: $211,352

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen: $210,402

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado: $210,000

Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan: $170,000

Alexander County Manager Rick French: $135,881

City managers

The city manager salaries in cities in neighboring counties vary. Hickory’s city manager makes the highest salary.

1. Hickory City Manager Warren Wood: $227,815

2. Statesville City Manager Ron Smith: $195,000

3. Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebran: $166,929

4. Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy: $165,225

5. Newton City Manager Jonathan Franklin: $150,000

6. Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms: $138,101

7. Conover City Manager Thomas Hart: $130,000

8. Long View Town Administrator David Draughn: $102,817

9. Taylorsville Town Manager David Odom: $100,831

Sheriffs

The Catawba County sheriff makes nearly $20,000 more than any other sheriff in the region. Here are the salaries for sheriffs in Catawba, Burke, Iredell, Alexander and Caldwell counties:

1. Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown: $165,834

2. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell: $147,389

3. Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones: $120,895

4. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant: $105,532

5. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman: $98,191

Community college presidents

Catawba County’s community college leader earns more than local counterparts. Here’s how several salaries compare:

1. Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw: $314,748.

2. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute President Mark Poarch: $271,114

3. Western Piedmont Community College President Joel Welch: $191,546

See full salary databases for entities in Catawba County at hickoryrecord.com.

