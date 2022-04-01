2022 primary election: Deadlines you should should know

As the May 17 primary date approaches, residents in Catawba County should keep in mind some key election deadlines that are coming soon.

The Catawba County Board of Elections began mailing out absentee ballots this week; residents will have until May 10 to request absentee ballots.

Voters who want to vote on the May 17 primary day must be registered by April 22.

During the early voting period, which runs from April 28 to May 14, voters who were not registered by April 22 are allowed to register before they vote. Voters using same-day registration may be asked to show proof of residence, such as a government ID or utility bill.

In addition to the statewide primaries in races for such offices as U.S. Senate, N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, Catawba County voters will also vote in races for Congress, Catawba County commissioner and Catawba County clerk of court.

The race in the 10th Congressional District has Republican and Democratic primaries while the contests for county commissioner and clerk of court have only Republican candidates seeking election.

Residents in N.C. House District 89, which is primarily in the eastern and southern parts of Catawba County, will have a Republican primary.

Hickory will have a primary for mayor while Long View will hold its general election on May 17, with the offices of mayor, Ward 2 alderman and Ward 5 alderman up for election. The race for the Ward 5 seat is the only competitive race.

For more information on the elections, visit catawbacountync.gov and click the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab. The elections office can also be reached by calling 828-464-2424.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

