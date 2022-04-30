2022 Long View election: Candidate shares thoughts on life expectancy challenge

May 17 is the general election day for the town of Long View, with four offices on the ballot.

Mayor Marla Thompson and Ward 2 Alderman Gary Lingerfelt face no opposition in their bids for reelection. The one competitive race is between Justin Austin and Phyllis Pennington.

All Long View residents may vote for mayor but must live in Ward 2 to vote in the Ward 2 race and Ward 5 to vote in that race.

The candidates were asked to give their thoughts on a major issue in the town: the lower life expectancy in Long View compared with other parts of Catawba County.

In much of the town, the average lifespan is 65 while that figure is 77 years for the county overall. Health officials have pointed to various economic, social and health factors as the cause of the discrepancy.

Justin Austin was the only candidate to respond to the questionnaire. Thompson declined because she was running unopposed. Lingerfelt did not respond. Pennington did not return the questionnaire.

Justin Austin Background Age: 39 Occupation: Pharmacist Education: University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, Doctor of Pharmacy, 2006 Current/previous elected office: None Organizational affiliations: Long View Lions Club (2013), NC Association of Pharmacists

What is your reaction to these life expectancy numbers and what policies or actions would you support as a town council member to address the problem?

The life expectancy numbers for Long View are concerning but not surprising.

I saw a need in the community for greater access to quality health services, which led me to start Long View Drug over a decade ago. In addition to access, health disparities are also impacted by one’s community and health behaviors, such as diet and exercise.

As town council member, I would bring a valuable perspective and skillset as a health care professional and business owner.

Perhaps the greatest resource with the most untapped potential in our community is the Long View Recreation Center. Although the recreation center is well-maintained, it is underutilized.

The recreation center could provide opportunities for physical activity through sports and exercise programs. Mobile screenings, clinics, and wellness and education programs could also be provided to further increase access and improve outcomes.