2022 Clerk of Court primary: Candidates make their case

Incumbent Catawba County Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon is seeking a third term in the position. In this year’s Republican primary, she faces a challenger in Patty Cook.

With no Democratic candidates running for the office, the primary will decide who holds the office for the next four years.

Sigmon and Cook both responded to questionnaires asking about qualifications for the job and what they would hope to accomplish if they win.

Kim Sigmon Background Age: 60 Occupation: Clerk of superior court, Catawba County – 2014 to present; magistrate judge, Catawba County – 18 years; Hickory Police Department – 6 years, Advanced from patrol officer to first female police sergeant Education: St. Stephens High School; Appalachian State University, National Merit Scholar Recipient, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Graduated in 1983 Current/Previous elected office: Clerk of Superior Court, Catawba County Organizational affiliations: NC Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, 2nd Vice President, 8 years; Catawba County Republican Women’s Club, 10 years; Catawba County League of Republican Women, 8 years; Christ Alive Church, member, Newton, 14 years Campaign contact/social media: Facebook: Kim Richards Sigmon and Re-Elect Kim Richards Sigmon Clerk of Court Email: www.votekimsigmon.com

What makes you the best person to run the clerk’s office? What would you hope to accomplish if elected?

I have served the citizens of Catawba County for the past 30+ years.

I began my career as a law enforcement officer with the Hickory Police Department, becoming the first female police sergeant.

I excelled in leadership and was later appointed as a magistrate judge serving citizens and law enforcement, also rendering rulings and judgments in small claims court.

These two roles allowed me to develop strong leadership and supervisory skills that proved instrumental in my run for elected clerk of superior court in 2014.

I am a woman of strong faith in Jesus Christ, and I knew my professional experience, integrity, compassion and love for serving others made me uniquely qualified to run for clerk of superior court.

The voters agreed. I was sworn in December 1, 2014 as the clerk of superior court, where, with the help of the staff, we serve thousands of customers in the county.

I also serve as judge of probate, holding jurisdiction over matters in court relating to probate of wills, administration of estates and many other hearings.

Most importantly, I am responsible for the integrity and safekeeping of every paper, record or filing that is part of the judicial system in Catawba County.

As bookkeeper, I am accountable for receiving, investing and disbursing millions of dollars.

Some of my accomplishments over the past 8 years:

100% Audit, no findings in the N.C. Office of the State Auditors, April 2022;

#1 Audit in Top 25 N.C. clerk’s offices, NCAOC Internal Audit, April 2021;

Updated technology equipment providing online payments, filings;

Created new public online foreclosure upset bid calendar;

Created public digital court docket saving time for court appearances; and

new and improved online jury system.

I understand the role of clerk of superior court requires a person of strong character, integrity, of broad judicial intelligence, communication skills and is not for the faint-hearted. I strongly believe one of the strongest qualities for an elected clerk is to be a leader — the ability to lead others to excel, meet the same goals, communicate, while energizing employees to be the best they can be for the good of all.

A leader puts others before self and is not afraid to make hard decisions, does not run for popularity or lower the standards to meet others’ approval but will always follow principles of justice and truth.

A true leader is not self-serving, desiring power, influence or because a job is easy.

I promise to continue striving for excellence serving all citizens.

Patty Cook Background Age: 58 Occupation: Legal assistant from 2016 –present; 1994-2016 Deputy and Assistant Clerk of Court for Catawba County Education: Graduated from St. Stephens High School 1982; Catawba Valley Community College-graduated 1984 with an associate degree in business administration Current/previous political office: None given Organizational affiliations: Member at Oxford Baptist Church; Catawba Valley Paralegal Association; Associate Member of The Catawba Valley Home Builders Association; Past Cub Scout leader Pack 312; Past officer of Newton-Conover High School PTO Campaign contact/social media: Website:www.pattycookforclerkofsuperiorcourt.com Facebook: Patty Cook for Clerk of Court

What makes you the best person to run the clerk’s office? What would you hope to accomplish if elected?

I have over 21 years’ experience as an assistant/deputy clerk of court.

I’ve worked in the estates, special proceedings, and juvenile department. In 2013, I became an assistant clerk of court for estates/juvenile/adoptions. I have done estate, incompetency and guardianship hearings.

I’ve worked in the courtroom with the judges and attorneys. I know the duties of the clerk of superior court.

I also have five years working for an attorney, so I know that side of the job. When elected I will be there working side by side with the staff at the clerk’s office, it will not be about me but about us as we serve the people of Catawba County.

I will treat everyone with fairness and compassion. I love Catawba County and look forward to serving the people of Catawba County.

