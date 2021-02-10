2021 United Arts Fund campaign underway

HICKORY — The United Arts Council of Catawba County has launched the public phase of the 2021 United Arts Fund campaign, which provides support to eight local arts, science and history organizations.

The United Arts Fund provides unrestricted operating support to Catawba Science Center, The Green Room Community Theatre, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Community Theatre, Hickory Landmarks Society, Hickory Museum of Arts, Historical Association of Catawba County, and the Western Piedmont Symphony, as well as the Arts Council itself.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “The Time is Right. The Time is Now.”

“For 37 years, the United Arts Fund campaign has provided critical funding to some of our best known cultural organizations,” said Arts Council Executive Director Kathryn Greathouse. “This year, that support is needed more than ever and we know that, as always, this community will step up and make sure we all continue to enjoy the high quality arts, science and history experiences Catawba County is known for.”

Contributions may be made online at www.artscatawba.org or by calling the Arts Council at 828-324-4906, extension 302, and requesting a brochure.