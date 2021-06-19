2021 Hickory Charity Chase distributes funds to local charities

HICKORY — The 2021 Hickory Charity Chase Half Marathon, sponsored by CommScope of Hickory, was run on June 4 and raised more than $30,000 for nonprofits in Catawba County. The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley hosted the distribution of funds from this year’s race at their meeting on June 17 at the Beth Eden Lutheran picnic shelter in Newton.
Moneys raised by Charity Chase are distributed based on volunteer hours contributed to staging Charity Chase by volunteers recruited by the charity. Volunteers have been critical to the success of Charity Chase throughout its history.
Volunteer Co-Chair Kelly Pulliam shared a Facebook post by one runner, telling how meaningful it was for her to have people who took the time out of their day to cheer on a total stranger.
There were 19 groups of volunteers on this year’s course. Two groups of volunteers, the Hickory High Band and Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, each received a $100 bonus by being voted by runners as the best volunteer groups along the route on the first loop of the race and the second loop, respectively.
Groups receiving checks were (in alphabetical order): Carolina Caring (Hospice), Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Explorer Post 392 (Hickory Police Department), Hickory High Band, Hickory Hurricanes, Hickory Junior Women’s Club, Hickory Landmarks Society, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Montessori at Sandy Ford, Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, Pink Heals, Rising Hope Farms, Rotary Club of Catawba Valley, Special Olympics of Catawba County, The Corner Table in Newton, West Carolina Youth Sports, Women’s Resource Center, and Young People of Integrity.
The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley, the organizing sponsor of Hickory’s Charity Chase, used its share of the funds to contribute about $2,000 total to The Corner Table of Newton and Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, fund a college scholarship and scholarships to send three local high school students to RYLA, a youth leadership training week sponsored by Rotary District 7670, and to continue building a scholarship fund to finance future college scholarships.