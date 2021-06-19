2021 Hickory Charity Chase distributes funds to local charities

HICKORY — The 2021 Hickory Charity Chase Half Marathon, sponsored by CommScope of Hickory, was run on June 4 and raised more than $30,000 for nonprofits in Catawba County. The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley hosted the distribution of funds from this year’s race at their meeting on June 17 at the Beth Eden Lutheran picnic shelter in Newton.

Moneys raised by Charity Chase are distributed based on volunteer hours contributed to staging Charity Chase by volunteers recruited by the charity. Volunteers have been critical to the success of Charity Chase throughout its history.

Volunteer Co-Chair Kelly Pulliam shared a Facebook post by one runner, telling how meaningful it was for her to have people who took the time out of their day to cheer on a total stranger.

There were 19 groups of volunteers on this year’s course. Two groups of volunteers, the Hickory High Band and Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, each received a $100 bonus by being voted by runners as the best volunteer groups along the route on the first loop of the race and the second loop, respectively.