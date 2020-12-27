2020: From pandemic to search for racial justice, 2020 was a year of conflict

As we look back on 2020, we recognize that it was a year of significant conflict. People marched in the streets of Hickory and Newton seeking racial justice. Readers of this newspaper argued online about whether wearing a mask in a pandemic was a courtesy to protect others or a right infringed upon. And, many residents of Catawba County faced conflict with regard to a pandemic that sometimes evolved along party lines as we witnessed one of the most contentious presidential races in recent memory.
Here are three conflicts that set the tone for Catawba County in 2020.
COVID-19 vs. Catawba County Public Health
On the first day Jennifer McCracken officially became the director of Catawba County Public health, she announced the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
That was March 20.
Since then, the health department, with McCracken at the helm, has been tasked with handling COVID-19 in Catawba County. Early on, the county, like many others, shut down offices to the public, closed libraries and recommended businesses follow state guidelines to do the same. Schools closed for in-person learning by state mandate.
Contact tracing at the health department was handled by current staff. Case numbers were low and largely in long-term care settings like nursing homes.
On April 3, Catawba County reported its first COVID-19 death, when there were just 20 total confirmed cases in the county. Test results were slow to return, and despite demand, few were being tested.
Each day, the health department updated the public. Early on, it was zero to five new cases per day. In mid-May, that number rose to about five to 15 new cases a day. On June 11, the county reported 40 new cases in a single day. They were all community spread cases.
With a high level of spread, the county followed the state’s lead and recommended more people get tested for COVID-19.
From mid-June to August, Catawba County reported about 35 cases per day, with a high of 65 cases in one day. That was seen as a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
In one strong public message, Catawba County Public Health released a case study and graphic showing how the coronavirus spread through a family who gathered for a beach trip. Forty-one people in nine families and eight workplaces were infected. The story was used across the country by other health departments to model how the virus could spread.
The county hired more people to help with contact tracing cases. By September the county pulled in $7 million in grants to help respond to the pandemic.
Still the spread of COVID-19 grew.
In late August and September there was a lull, with one daily increase as low as two cases. The slowdown didn’t last long. In October the county saw a new high with 90 cases. By November it seemed a record was set several times a week — new highest daily increases, new high numbers of people hospitalized with the virus and record high deaths.
With the virus so new, the health department hasn’t always had the answers. Even when they have, the known information on the novel coronavirus often changed, making for a difficult battle.
The department has worked closely with schools, business and local municipalities to help contain COVID-19. But public messaging has been sparse.
In early summer, the county stopped sending daily updates on case numbers and updates in favor of updating an online dashboard. Since then, rarely, if ever, have record-high case increases or hospitalizations been acknowledged to the public through social media or news releases.
Recently, the county did start an initiative to bring public leaders together to encourage people to wear a mask, wash their hands and socially distance to limit the growing spread of COVID-19. The videos include mayors and county commissioners, business owners, hospital CEOs and nonprofit leaders. All say Catawba County is better together, helping one another by being safe — but the numbers continue to rise, and it's clear not everyone is being safe.
With one virus vaccine in place and others on the horizon, the Catawba County health department has a new challenge, one that will require more communication with the public. The early stages of the vaccinations will include doctors and nurses and those most at risk, but for the vaccine to be effective, the general public will need to be vaccinated too. It’s up to the health department to convince them to get the shot.
Catawba County Board of Commissioners vs. Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee
The killing of George Floyd while under arrest in Minneapolis in May sparked outrage in many. His death led to protests, calls for long-overdue social change and attention fell on institutional racism across the country.
In Catawba County, there were protests in Newton and Hickory in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death. The nationwide uproar also sparked Jerry McCombs, president of the Catawba County NAACP, to action. McCombs loathed walking by Catawba County’s own Confederate monument, which sits on county land.
So he struck up a fight. He and Kenyon Kelly, a fellow activist, started the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee and asked the county to move the statue.
McCombs first spoke at the Catawba County Board of Commissioners in August. The statue represents racism to him, he said. Keeping the monument, which honors Confederate soldiers, on public land is a form of racist government speech, according to the committee.
After their first time asking the commissioners to consider moving the statue, Commissioner Randy Isenhower, board chair, said it was unlikely to ever be an agenda item to be discussed by the board, let alone voted on or removed.
That didn’t stop the committee. At nearly every regular board meeting since, a member of the truth and reconciliation committee has spoken during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The president of the Hickory NAACP spoke on the history of Confederate monuments and how they were used to intimidate Black people after the Civil War.
Kelly spoke about the institutional racism represented by the statue and told the board they were perpetuating those values by refusing to discuss the matter.
Greg Cranford, a former candidate for the N.C. House, told the commissioners that supporting the monument was against the core values of the original Republican Party, which was started to oppose the expansion of slavery.
Darian Abernathy, a young Black woman, spoke of her own experiences with racism in a powerful speech. By refusing to attempt to heal from the past, the county refused to acknowledge her struggles, she said.
Through all those comments, the commissioners sat silent. Outside of public meetings, Isenhower continued to say the statue would not move. He did say the plaque on it could be replaced, to better represent the community.
At another meeting, Kelly answered, saying that was not enough. The committee would not stop until the statue is removed, he said.
“The question is not if it will be moved, but when?” Kelly said.
Colby Dagenhart, a 16-year-old, spoke at the next meeting. He called himself out for being a former racist. He learned to be better, and learned the meaning behind the Confederate monument. He, too, asked for it to be removed.
After he spoke, Isenhower spoke publicly for the first time in a break from tradition. He made a stand: The monument would not come down unless three new county commissioners were elected who wanted to move the statue.
His comments mean little to McCombs and Kelly. They have no plans of stopping, McCombs said.
Removing the statue from public land is a step in healing racial divides and past injustices in Catawba County, McCombs said. The committee won’t stop until it’s done.
“We can’t heal unless we stop some of the racism, and the Confederate monument represents that,” he said.
Businesses vs. COVID-19 mandates
As COVID-19 became a looming threat to businesses, especially bars and restaurants, in Catawba County, many began to worry.
Still, a shutdown seemed far-fetched to some, even in March.
Closing dine-in areas would be “extreme,” McDonald’s franchise owner John Link said in early March.
Crescent Moon Cafe owner Brian Thompson said he worried about a shutdown if there was enough panic. It would leave many of his employees without income.
“A lot of them, they already live paycheck to paycheck,” he said at the time.
Days later Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants to close for dine-in and switch to to-go and delivery orders only. The new reality was terrifying for some.
A week later, Cooper closed gyms, salons, movie theaters and entertainment businesses as well.
The closure would be rough for many.
Through the stay-at-home order, many restaurants stayed open for carry-out just to give employees some form of income and keep money coming in, even though profits were slashed by the closures. Some saw income decrease as much as 74 percent, as was the case of Olde Hickory Tap Room by April.
For some, the order meant more than decreased revenue. It meant zero income — they were unable to open during the period.
Novel Taproom, a project owner Jeff Allen put hundreds of thousands of dollars into, was a few short weeks from opening when the stay-at-home order was announced. He was unable to open at all, putting a financial strain on him. The order put his business and livelihood in limbo, he said.
When the stay-at-home order was extended into May, one Hickory businessman took it upon himself to stand up and fight it.
Michael Pastelak opened Patriot Axe Throwing on May 1, while the closure order was still in place. He encouraged others to do the same.
“If you don’t own a company, you don’t own a business, I ask that you come and support the other businesses. If you know other business owners, encourage them to open up on May 1,” he said in May.
For Novel Taproom’s Jeff Allen, the battle for his right to open was long-sought. He had to wait until restaurants were allowed to have in-person dining. They’ve had to adjust to the state’s orders along the way, according to the business’ Facebook page.
In July, Cooper mandated a 10 p.m. alcohol sales cutoff — another slash to restaurant revenue.
Donna Hedrick barely pulled Bourbon Street Alley bar through the first stay-at-home order. The alcohol sales cutoff threatened the business again in July, she said.
The alcohol sales cutoff cost her thousands of dollars in much-needed revenue, she said.
More recently, another alcohol sales cutoff, this time at 9 p.m., threatens revenue even more.
Though not many businesses have openly defied the state mandates as Pastelak did, capacity limits, mask-wearing and social distancing rules often go unenforced.
Videos have swirled on the internet of bars packed with people. Signs on doors often ask patrons to wear masks, but some restaurants don’t say anything if masks aren’t worn. Once people sit down, masks come off -- whether they’re eating or not.
With social distancing and care thrown out the window in some situations, the threat of another shutdown remains. The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Catawba County, leaving two questions unanswered. Can restaurants survive another shutdown? Can the older population of the county survive without one?