2020: From pandemic to search for racial justice, 2020 was a year of conflict

After their first time asking the commissioners to consider moving the statue, Commissioner Randy Isenhower, board chair, said it was unlikely to ever be an agenda item to be discussed by the board, let alone voted on or removed.

That didn’t stop the committee. At nearly every regular board meeting since, a member of the truth and reconciliation committee has spoken during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The president of the Hickory NAACP spoke on the history of Confederate monuments and how they were used to intimidate Black people after the Civil War.

Kelly spoke about the institutional racism represented by the statue and told the board they were perpetuating those values by refusing to discuss the matter.

Greg Cranford, a former candidate for the N.C. House, told the commissioners that supporting the monument was against the core values of the original Republican Party, which was started to oppose the expansion of slavery.

Darian Abernathy, a young Black woman, spoke of her own experiences with racism in a powerful speech. By refusing to attempt to heal from the past, the county refused to acknowledge her struggles, she said.