2020 Census: Catawba County adds 6,200 people while other area counties lose population

The population of Catawba County grew modestly over the last decade while neighboring counties in the Hickory area experienced drops in their population, according to 2020 census data that was released this week.

The 2020 census recorded 160,610 people living in Catawba County. That’s an increase of 4% from the 154,358 people who were living in the county at the 2010 census.

Catawba County is the 18th most populated county in the state, behind Davidson County and ahead of Orange County.

For Burke, Caldwell and Alexander — the other three counties that make up the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area — the picture was different, with all three seeing population decline.

Burke saw the greatest drop in population of all four counties. The 2020 population stood at 87,570, down more than 3,300 from 2010.

Caldwell County recorded 80,652 in 2020, a decline of nearly 2,400, while Alexander County lost more than 750 people over the decade for a 2020 count of 36,444 people.

Burke ranked 32nd in the state for population while Caldwell was 34th and Alexander was 67th.