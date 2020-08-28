20 new COVID-19 cases put Catawba County at 2,599

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw 20 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 2,599 cases. Of those cases, about 87 percent are considered recovered, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the total at 44. There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County reported its 34th death on Thursday, according to a press release from the county. The person was in their 60s and was not hospitalized.

Burke County has 1,996 cases as of Thursday with about 85 percent recovered. There are 11 people hospitalized with the virus.

Caldwell County has 1,409 confirmed cases as of Thursday and about 55 percent are considered recovered, according to the county. There are 21 people hospitalized and 20 people have died.

Alexander County has 365 cases as of Monday. About 82 percent of those cases are considered recovered and two people have died.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,415 new cases, putting the state total at 162,491 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 970 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,652 people have died.