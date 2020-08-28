 Skip to main content
20 new COVID-19 cases put Catawba County at 2,599
COVID-19

Catawba County saw 20 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 2,599 cases. Of those cases, about 87 percent are considered recovered, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the total at 44. There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County reported its 34th death on Thursday, according to a press release from the county. The person was in their 60s and was not hospitalized.

Burke County has 1,996 cases as of Thursday with about 85 percent recovered. There are 11 people hospitalized with the virus.

Caldwell County has 1,409 confirmed cases as of Thursday and about 55 percent are considered recovered, according to the county. There are 21 people hospitalized and 20 people have died.

Alexander County has 365 cases as of Monday. About 82 percent of those cases are considered recovered and two people have died.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,415 new cases, putting the state total at 162,491 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 970 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,652 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

20 new cases

2,599 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

44 total deaths

2,260 people recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

1,996 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

34 total deaths

1,708 people recovered

Caldwell County

8 new cases

1,409 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

20 total deaths

771 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

365 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

301 people recovered

North Carolina

1,415 new cases

162,491 total cases

970 patients hospitalized

2,652 total deaths

136,630 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Thursday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

