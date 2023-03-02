A 20-mile hiking and biking trail to connect Burke and Catawba counties was a topic of discussion in Long View on Tuesday.

People gathered at the Long View Recreation Center to learn about the trail and provide feedback on which routes would be best to take through the town, Western Piedmont Council of Governments Burke River Trail Coordinator Beth Heile said.

The first eight miles of the 20-plus-mile trail are expected to be finished around the end of 2023, Heile said. When complete the plan is for the trail to connect the Morganton Greenway in Burke County to the Hickory Aviation Walk in Catawba County.

The proposed trail will start at the end of the Morganton Greenway, which is part of the Fonta Flora State Trail, and go through Grace Ridge Retirement Community. The trail will continue into Drexel, potentially following along South Main Street to feature The Drexel Barber Shop, which is a popular gathering place for musicians, Heile said.

The trail will then travel through Valdese and the Valdese Lakeside Park. The trail will cut through Rutherford College, Connelly Springs, Rhodhiss into Long View, then to Hickory and Hildebran. Heile said Valdese has already constructed two miles of the trail.

Heile did not say when construction would begin in Long View. She did say the project would be completed in phases.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded Long View and Hildebran a $62,000 feasibility grant to help with the project.

Heile said the goal is to keep the trail near the Catawba River, while also featuring local municipalities and amenities. The trail will consist of sidewalks, wider cement side paths, paved trails and ground paths.

The trail system would also connect to the Wilderness Gateway State Trail, Fonta Flora State Trail and Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. The Fonta Flora State Trail is a 100-mile trail that connects the Morganton trail system to Asheville.

Heile said the trail will have educational signage at places such as the Rhodhiss Dam owned by Duke Energy and the quarry run by Vulcan Materials Company. Heile mentioned that places in Long View could have similar signs.

Long View Town Manager Danny Hipps asked if the town will be able to name its section of the trail. Heile gave an example of where the trail runs through the Jimmy C. Draughn High School property in Valdese.

“(They are) the Draughn High School Wildcats,” Heile said. “So, they are calling their little section the Wildcat Way.”

Citizens usually have a concern of increased crime on the trails, Heile said. She said she spoke with Morganton Public Safety to see if there have been issues on the Morganton Greenway. Heile said the main issue Morganton Public Safety has faced with the trail system is people not keeping their dogs on leashes. Heile said another common issue she hears about relating to trail systems is people littering.

After the presentation, the Long View citizens and town employees had the opportunity to draw their alternative routes on large maps. The citizens were also asked to highlight particular areas of Long View they would like to see featured along the trail.

The trail is estimated to be completed in 2028.