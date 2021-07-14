2 speak on opposite sides of Confederate monument debate

James McCauley says the Confederate monument in downtown Newton was built to memorialize those who fought and died in battle. He says the monument was erected for no other reason. Monday evening he urged Catawba County leaders to leave the statue where it is.

“There’s been a lot of comments over the last year on the Confederate monument, and I came here to make my own comments,” McCauley said. “What I want to do is set the record straight on why war memorials were dedicated to veterans and why Civil War memorials were dedicated when they were. The only reason they were dedicated was to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice after they were called to serve and so that their service and sacrifice wouldn’t be forgotten. There was no other reason.”

Speaking to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, McCauley said he felt the memorials were often built several decades after the Civil War because that was when people who fought in the war and survived were beginning to die.

“I see the reason for this happening during this time frame was because the old veterans were about to fade into history and patriotic groups wanted them to be recognized and remembered after they were gone,” McCauley said. “There was no other reason.”