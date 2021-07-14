2 speak on opposite sides of Confederate monument debate

James McCauley says the Confederate monument in downtown Newton was built to memorialize those who fought and died in battle. He says the monument was erected for no other reason. Monday evening he urged Catawba County leaders to leave the statue where it is.
“There’s been a lot of comments over the last year on the Confederate monument, and I came here to make my own comments,” McCauley said. “What I want to do is set the record straight on why war memorials were dedicated to veterans and why Civil War memorials were dedicated when they were. The only reason they were dedicated was to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice after they were called to serve and so that their service and sacrifice wouldn’t be forgotten. There was no other reason.”
Speaking to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, McCauley said he felt the memorials were often built several decades after the Civil War because that was when people who fought in the war and survived were beginning to die.
“I see the reason for this happening during this time frame was because the old veterans were about to fade into history and patriotic groups wanted them to be recognized and remembered after they were gone,” McCauley said. “There was no other reason.”
The Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, the group asking the county to move the 1907 monument in downtown Newton, argues that the monument was built with the intention to promote white supremacy and intimidate Black people.
McCauley said he believes monuments were built to memorialize a significant event.
“I ask the board to consider what I’ve said as you deliberate on the issue and let the monument stay,” he said.
Lynn Dorfman, a Hickory resident, asked the board of commissioners to stand up against pressure from the public to keep the monument. She spoke during the public comment portion for the second time in favor of moving the statue, an act she said will take courage.
“Then, I said this county needs grace,” Dorfman said. “Five months later, I think what this county needs is courage.”
Dorfman compared the situation to a New York school district’s decision to retire its Indian school nickname and mascot. The school board there wavered under public pressure but ultimately decided to leave the mascot behind, Dorfman said.
She encouraged the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to have the same courage to move the Confederate statue.
“I’ll close with a quote from Maya Angelo, and she wrote, ‘Courage is the most important of all the virtues, because without courage you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage,’” Dorfman said.