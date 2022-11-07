2 restaurants headed downtown in 2023 ; Cowa-sake and Frothy Rooster to open in One North Center

Smoke swirls around the dish as a server lifts the dome off a wooden plate, releasing the aroma of the chef’s signature Peking duck. Then, an alcohol-infused dessert is lit with a match for a fiery presentation that chars the exterior.

These are only a few visions described by Michael Hoeneisen and Sallie Long of Imagine One Hospitality.

The company is on schedule to open Cowa-sake in early January, said CEO Robert Lackey. It is located in the One North Center in downtown Hickory and will specialize in sushi and hamburgers.

The reason for the unusual combination is that not everyone likes sushi, Lackey said. He added that by offering alternatives, the restaurant can serve a wider range of people.

“(Cowa-sake) is chef-driven,” said Hoeneisen, who is partner and vice president of Imagine One Hospitality. “We’re coming up with specials every single day … using the fresh ingredients around Hickory that we have, (and) getting (fresh) fish brought in every day.”

Hoeneisen described his role as plotting the course, while the chefs steer the ship.

“They do a lot of recipe developments and menu specials … (so) instead of telling them, ‘This is the food, it doesn’t change,’ there’s a lot of fluidity so our chefs can put their own stamp on the menu,” Hoeneisen said. “(And) you don’t get that in chain restaurants.”

Next door is the Frothy Rooster, another of the company’s restaurants. It will open shortly after its sibling restaurant, said Lackey.

The Frothy Rooster will be focused on quality, homemade-style breads and pastries for the chef’s original spins on breakfast, brunch and lunch foods, Hoeneisen said. He added that many ingredients will be sourced from local farmers.

The Frothy Rooster will be open during the day and Cowa-sake at night, said Lackey. The two will share a kitchen.

Lackey said the company chose to locate in Hickory for several reasons. One, it’s an underserved market. Two, it helps grow downtown. And three, it’s home. Lackey grew up in Hickory and so did his parents.

When these restaurants open, they will be the fourth and fifth restaurants Imagine One Hospitality has opened in Hickory, Lackey said. The company already has Café Rule, Mas Amor Cantina and the Vintage House.