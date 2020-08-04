2 new virus cases reported; that's the smallest increase since May

Catawba County saw two new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

It is the lowest daily increase in cases the county has seen since May 15, according to county data.

The health department said there can be fluctuations in the number of positive test results reported because the health department receives the data in batches from laboratories, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The reporting can result in extreme highs and lows in the number of new cases in a day, she said.

The county has a total of 1,974 confirmed cases, and an estimated 1,483 are recovered.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus dropped to 16 on Tuesday.

The state reports that 11 percent of COVID-19 tests done in Catawba County have been positive over the past two weeks.

In Burke County, there are 1,672 cases, with 1,258 recovered as of Monday. Eleven people are hospitalized and 28 people have died.

Caldwell County has seen 1,141 cases as of Monday, 510 of which are recovered. Fourteen people have died and 18 people are hospitalized.