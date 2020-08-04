You are the owner of this article.
2 new virus cases reported; that's the smallest increase since May
Catawba County saw two new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

It is the lowest daily increase in cases the county has seen since May 15, according to county data.

The health department said there can be fluctuations in the number of positive test results reported because the health department receives the data in batches from laboratories, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The reporting can result in extreme highs and lows in the number of new cases in a day, she said.

The county has a total of 1,974 confirmed cases, and an estimated 1,483 are recovered.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus dropped to 16 on Tuesday.

The state reports that 11 percent of COVID-19 tests done in Catawba County have been positive over the past two weeks.

In Burke County, there are 1,672 cases, with 1,258 recovered as of Monday. Eleven people are hospitalized and 28 people have died.

Caldwell County has seen 1,141 cases as of Monday, 510 of which are recovered. Fourteen people have died and 18 people are hospitalized.

Alexander County's most recent report listed 261 cases with 231 of those recovered. Two people have died from the virus.

North Carolina saw 1,629 new cases statewide on Tuesday, putting the state total at 128,161.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

2 new cases

1,974 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,483 people recovered

Burke County

57 new cases

1,672 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,258 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

261 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

231 people recovered

Caldwell County

45 new cases

1,141 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

510 people recovered

North Carolina

1,629 new cases

128,161 total cases

1,166 patients hospitalized

1,982 total deaths

105,093 people recovered

