2 new coronavirus cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday.

That brings the county total to 2,730, according to Public Health’s website. Of these, 12 patients are hospitalized, 2,438 have recovered, and there have been 48 total deaths related to the virus.

Catawba County has been home to 12 COVID-19 outbreaks. The most recent was last week at the Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The county has seven active outbreaks in long-term living facilities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 1,018 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, bringing the total to 177,919.

Across the state of North Carolina, 2,897 deaths have occurred and 765 people remain hospitalized.