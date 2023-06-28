HICKORY — In a historic move for the community, the Hickory Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory have announced an official merger.

The new club will have 135 members and be called the Rotary Club of Hickory.

With a legacy that stretches back to 1921 for the Hickory Rotary Club and 1973 for the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory, this merger promises to foster a more effective platform for service, community development, and humanitarian endeavors.

The announcement was made at a club meeting on June 21 at Lake Hickory Country Club.

The meeting included end-of-year awards, an officer installation and the official announcement of the merger, which will be effective July 1.

Rotary Foundation Club Chair, Bill Loehr, presented Paul Harris Fellow Awards to Jeff Cline, John Nelson, David Hood and Paul Caporossi for their contributions to the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Foundations helps Rotarians to advance world understanding, goodwill and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment and alleviating poverty.

The Heart of Rotary award was presented to Cliff Moone for his many contributions to Rotary, including the organization and execution of the Wilmer Jenkins Teacher of the Year awards and his work towards the eradication of polio.

Awards for Rotarian of the Year for each of the former clubs will be announced in July.

The merger effort was spearheaded by the outgoing presidents, Ingrid Keller of the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory and Deaton Smith of the Hickory Rotary Club.

The 2022-2023 board of directors from both clubs provided leadership and guidance through these efforts. The members include Melissa Aldrich, Jack Almeida, Charles Amann, Nat Auten, Alan Barnhardt, Tara Bland, Bonita Ferretti, Kelly Farr, Kristine Hutton, Tara Hicks, Hank Guess, Lindsay Keisler, John King, John Leach, Dave Leonetti, Doug Locasio, David Moore, Julie Packer, Ryan Sanford, Mark Seaman, Ernie Sills and Dorran Swearngan.

Outgoing president Deaton Smith says, “This unification will enhance the reach of our efforts, allowing us to create a stronger impact within our local community. Combining the resources and experiences of both clubs, the newly formed entity will devote itself to advancing community development through various service projects, broadening our charitable giving, and increasing our scholarship initiatives.”

Mayor Hank Guess, the newly inducted president of the Rotary Club of Hickory, and Nat Auten, CEO of the YMCA, who will serve as president-elect, will guide this united club into its new chapter.

Outgoing president Ingrid Keller says of the incoming leadership, “Their combined wealth of leadership experience and commitment to community service perfectly embodies the spirit of the Rotary Club's mission.”

This historic merger signals a bright new chapter for the Rotary Club community, Rotary representatives said.

“We eagerly anticipate the continued support from our members, stakeholders, and the wider community, as we strive to create meaningful change in the lives of those we serve,” says Smith.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Hickory, visit their website at www.hickoryrotary.org or their Facebook page of the same name.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.