2 fires, 2 days, as many as 4 people displaced

Two house fires in two days left several people scrambling for a place to live in the Hickory area.

Hickory Fire responded to a fire at a set of apartments in a house on 14th Street SW shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported.

April Jordan lives in the building with her son, Atlas. She has lived in the building since 2018 and said she was alerted to the fire by a neighbor. Jordan then fled the building with her son.

The fire was under control in a matter of minutes, fire officials said.

Investigators determined that unattended cooking in one of the bottom floor apartments was the cause for the fire, Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the department, said. The family living there, two adults and a child, were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Three additional apartments in the building were not damaged by the fire.

Hickory firefighters, Hickory police and Catawba County EMS responded to the fire.

Sunday night blaze