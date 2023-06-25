Two firefighters and a deputy from Catawba County were honored on Friday during a memorial bicycle ride across the Carolinas.

The Carolina Brotherhood group began their 643-mile trip in Conway, South Carolina, and will end in Charlotte. All of the riders are active or retired firefighters and policemen, Carolina Brotherhood co-founder James “Squid” Squittieri said.

The ride honored 59 police officers and firefighters in the Carolinas, Squittieri said.

The group of about 20 riders stopped at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue headquarters, the town of Catawba Volunteer Fire Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to honor their fallen members.

Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue Capt. Bradley Long died on June 6, 2016, when he ran out of air during a recovery mission in Lake Norman, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Catawba Firefighter Derek Poole was injured in a traffic accident on April 15, 2007. The crash occurred while he was driving back to the station after responding to an initially set fire, Catawba Fire Deputy Chief Trent Cloninger said.

Poole was a paraplegic as a result of the traffic accident, Cloninger said. He died on Aug. 9, 2021.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis W. Dixon died on Aug. 16, 2021, after contracting COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page’s website.

Cloninger said he trained Poole when Poole joined the Catawba Volunteer Fire Department in 2006. In 2008, Poole began serving with the West Iredell Fire Department as well, according to his obituary.

“(Poole) was one you could depend on,” Cloninger said. “He’d be on a call if we had one and he was available.”

Squittieri, who is with the Charlotte Fire Department, said the Carolina Brotherhood started after he attended the funeral of Asheville Fire Department Capt. Jeff Bowen in 2011.

“I was so moved by how strong the department was and how behind Jeff’s family they were,” Squittieri said. “I wanted to show camaraderie for the whole of North Carolina and South Carolina, so I started this ride. It was supposed to just be kind of a one-year thing, but it had such an impact the first year that we kept the ball rolling.”

Bowen was killed while fighting an arson fire at a high-rise building on Biltmore Avenue on July 28, 2011, according to the city of Asheville’s website. Bowen was the first firefighter to be honored by Carolina Brotherhood, his wife Stacy Bowen said.

Stacy Bowen began volunteering with Carolina Brotherhood in 2013 to help others who were experiencing a loss similar to what she endured.

“This has been a tremendous part of my healing and grieving process,” Stacy Bowen said.